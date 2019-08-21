Amazon rainforest sees worst ever wildfires
Brazil's Amazon rainforest sees worst ever wildfires

Brazil's Amazon rainforest is facing a record number of fires this year, according to new data from the country's space research agency.

The National Institute for Space Research said there had been an 83% increase on the same period in 2018.

Smoke from the fires caused a blackout in the city of Sao Paulo on Monday, more than 2,700km (1,700 miles) away.

