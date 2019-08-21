Brazil's president blames NGOs for Amazon wildfires

Video

Brazil's president, Jair Bolsonaro says non-governmental organisations may be setting fires in the Amazon to embarrass the government after they cut funding, despite offering no evidence.

A record number of fires were recorded in the Amazon this year, according to The National Institute for Space Research (Inpe).

But conservationists have blamed Mr Bolsonaro for the Amazon's plight, saying he has encouraged loggers and farmers to clear the land.

Marcio Astrini from Greenpeace said that the increased deforestation and burning are a "result of his [President Bolsonaro] anti-environmental policy."