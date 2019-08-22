Brazil's environment minister feels the heat

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Brazil's environment minister greeted with heckles
Satellite data shows a 84% increase of fires in Brazil this year compared to the same period in 2018. The news has further fuelled anger at the policies of President Jair Bolsonaro, which conservationists say are harming the key region. Brazil's environment minister, Ricardo Salles, witnessed that anger when he was booed at a climate conference.
-
22 Aug 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-latin-america-49433444/brazil-s-environment-minister-greeted-with-hecklesRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window