'Do you want me to blame the Indians or martians?'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Amazon fires: President Bolsonaro responds to criticism

Brazil's President Bolsonaro has responded to criticism about his previous comments, suggesting non-governmental organisations could be to blame for starting the record number of fires in the Amazon.

During his post on Facebook Live, he said that NGOs were "the biggest suspects" because of their lost funding, but still failed to offer any evidence to support his claim.

The president also suggested lack of funding was to blame for the crisis.

"There aren't the resources. The chaos has arrived", he said.

  • 22 Aug 2019
Go to next video: Amazon fires: Brazil's president v conservationists