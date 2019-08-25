Media player
Amazon fires: The devastation seen from above
Swathes of the Amazon rainforest in Brazil are burning at a record rate.
The BBC's Will Grant flew over northern Rondonia state to get a sense of the scale of the damage, which he describes as "disturbing".
25 Aug 2019
