Amazon fires: The devastation seen from above
Swathes of the Amazon rainforest in Brazil are burning at a record rate.

The BBC's Will Grant flew over northern Rondonia state to get a sense of the scale of the damage, which he describes as "disturbing".

  • 25 Aug 2019
