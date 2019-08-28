Colombia police seize 300kg of cannabis in coffin

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Colombia drugs: Police seize 300kg of cannabis in coffin
Colombian police made the unusual discovery of 300kg (660lb) of cannabis inside a coffin in the Santander area.
"The seizure was carried out after an inspection of a hearse, which contained two coffins," said regional police commander Fabian Ospina. The driver was detained.
-
28 Aug 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-latin-america-49491518/colombia-drugs-police-seize-300kg-of-cannabis-in-coffinRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window