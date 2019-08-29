Indigenous, Mexican and Muslim

Media player
Celebrating Islam in predominantly Catholic Mexico
For decades, hundreds of Muslims have been forging their own identity in predominantly Catholic southern Mexico.
Catholicism was brought to the mainly Maya indigenous region during the Spanish conquest, and in recent decades evangelical Christians have increased in number, but Muslims from Spain also came to Chiapas in the 1990s, bringing their religion with them. Soon locals began to convert, and now many fuse indigenous culture with Islamic customs.
Video by: Natasha Pizzey, Ana Gabriela Rojas
29 Aug 2019
