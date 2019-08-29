Former Brazilian president calls Bolsonaro 'evil'

Media player
Former Brazilian president speaks exclusively to the BBC from prison
The former Brazilian President, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva criticised Bolsonaro's handling of the Amazon fires..
Lula is currently in jail for two separate corruption convictions.
The 73-year-old led Brazil between 2003 and 2010, and is seen as an iconic figure for the left in Latin America.
He spoke exclusively to the BBC's Will Grant from prison.
Produced by Luciani Gomes
29 Aug 2019
