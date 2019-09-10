Buenos Aires' LGBT community embraces tango
Video

Argentina's capital Buenos Aires has in recent years become known as one of South America's most LGBT-friendly cities.

Now some in the LGBT community are embracing a movement called Queer Tango.

The Travel Show takes to the dance floor to find out more.

