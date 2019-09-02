The museum on my skin

Video

It's been a year since Brazil's beloved National Museum was destroyed in a huge fire, believed to be caused by a faulty air conditioning unit.

The museum had one of the most remarkable collections in the world - from prized prehistoric skeletons, recordings of extinct indigenous languages, to the throne of a slave King. Brazil's entire history ran through the Museum.

After it burned down, Beatriz Hörmanseder, a palaeontologist working at the Museum, came up with a unique way to cope with the trauma of its loss. She got a tattoo of the building's facade and set up a project where other students and staff could do the same.

Video directed and edited by Luciani Gomes and produced by Maryam Maruf for Museum of Lost Objects, a radio and podcast series exploring the personal impact of cultural heritage destruction.