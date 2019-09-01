Hurricane Dorian: Bahamas hit by storm
Hurricane Dorian: Bahamas slammed by category five storm

Strong winds have hit the Bahamas as Hurricane Dorrian continues in its path.

The "extremely dangerous" storm is the strongest hurricane on modern record in the area, the US National Hurricane Center (NHC) says.

After hitting the Bahamas, it should move closer to the Florida east coast late on Monday through Tuesday night local time.

