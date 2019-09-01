Dorian seen from space
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Hurricane Dorian seen from International Space Station

The International Space Station has captured images of Hurricane Dorian as it battered the Bahamas.

The images, taken from 260 miles (418 km) away by cameras outside the orbiting outpost, show the category five storm system over the Bahamas.

  • 01 Sep 2019
Go to next video: Hurricane Dorian: Bahamas hit by storm