Dorian seen from space

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Hurricane Dorian seen from International Space Station
The International Space Station has captured images of Hurricane Dorian as it battered the Bahamas.
The images, taken from 260 miles (418 km) away by cameras outside the orbiting outpost, show the category five storm system over the Bahamas.
-
01 Sep 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-latin-america-49546204/hurricane-dorian-seen-from-international-space-stationRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window