Stalling hurricane can cause major damage

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Hurricane Dorian: Stalling storm may cause more damage
Hurricane Dorian has slowed its pace but remains powerful and its winds are likely to expand and cause damage over a larger area, explains BBC Weather presenter Susan Powell.
-
02 Sep 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-latin-america-49556683/hurricane-dorian-stalling-storm-may-cause-more-damageRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window