The Africans risking death to reach the US
The Africans risking death in jungle trying to reach US

The Darien Gap is one of the world’s most dangerous jungles – full of drug traffickers, thieves and poisonous animals.

So why are thousands of Africans trying to cross this jungle in South America?

The BBC’s Catherine Byaruhanga joined one group.

  • 12 Sep 2019
