The Displaced: When 40,000 desperate Venezuelans hit a tiny island
Four million people have fled Venezuela, as the country continues to face economic and political crisis.
40,000 have gone to the small Caribbean islands of Trinidad and Tobago, just seven miles off the coast.
But life isn’t easy for those who arrive, and some locals have made it clear they’re not welcome. The BBC’s Ashley John-Baptiste went to find out more.
Video by Olivia Lace-Evans
16 Sep 2019
