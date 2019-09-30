Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Amazon fires: The volunteer firefighters battling to save Brazil’s rainforest
Thousands of fires are ravaging the Amazon rainforest in Brazil - the most intense blazes for almost a decade.
One group of nature lovers has taken matters into its own hands.
When the volunteer firefighters of Alter do Chão learn of a fire in their area, they head there armed with rudimentary equipment.
Often they are the first to arrive on the scene which can buy vital time until the professionals arrive, and also provide them with invaluable information.
Produced and edited by Luciani Gomes. Filmed by Moises Zeferino.
30 Sep 2019
