The long march to save indigenous lands from fires
Video

Bolivians embark on long protest march over fires

The fires have destroyed more than five million hectares of land, according to a Bolivian NGO which analysed satellite pictures.

The worst affected region has been Chiquitanía. Its residents want President Evo Morales to declare a national emergency in the hope more help will be sent to the area.

  • 30 Sep 2019
