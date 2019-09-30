The long march to save indigenous lands from fires

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Bolivians embark on long protest march over fires
The fires have destroyed more than five million hectares of land, according to a Bolivian NGO which analysed satellite pictures.
The worst affected region has been Chiquitanía. Its residents want President Evo Morales to declare a national emergency in the hope more help will be sent to the area.
-
30 Sep 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-latin-america-49878649/bolivians-embark-on-long-protest-march-over-firesRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window