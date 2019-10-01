Volunteers fight Amazon fires
Volunteer firefighters battling to save Brazil’s rainforest

Thousands of fires are ravaging the Amazon rainforest in Brazil - the most intense blazes for almost a decade.

One group of nature lovers has taken matters into its own hands.

