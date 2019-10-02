Bales of cocaine keep 'drug smugglers' afloat
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Bales of cocaine keep 'drug smugglers' afloat

Colombian authorities found the men in the Pacific Ocean after their boat capsized.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 02 Oct 2019