Video

Breast cancer is the most common cancer among women - and the most deadly. Early detection is critical to improve women's chance of survival.

In Colombia, the project Manos que Salvan Vidas - Hands that Save Lives - trains blind and visually impaired women to screen for signs of breast cancer.

It's an approach based on their greater sensitivity of touch and is an additional screening method, especially useful for women under 50 who aren't offered routine mammograms.

Filmed and reported by Elena del Estal and Víctor M Olazábal.

Edited by Elena del Estal.

Part of the A Light in Darkness project, funded by the European Journalism Centre via its Innovation in Development reporting grant.