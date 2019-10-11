Indigenous women protest in Quito
Ecuador protests: Indigenous women demonstrate in Quito

Indigenous women have demonstrated in Ecuador's capital, Quito, as discontent over austerity measures continues.

Thousands of protesters have descended on the city to join protests against President Lenín Moreno after his decision to scrap fuel subsidies.

Some of the protests have escalated into violent clashes, and at least four people have died as a result of the unrest across the country, officials say.

