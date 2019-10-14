The pink dolphins giving people their lives back

Video

Physiotherapist Igor Simões Andrade gives monthly sessions to children with a range of physical and mental disabilities by taking them swimming with wild freshwater pink dolphins in the Amazon.

The scheme is supported by the Brazilian government's environment agencies on the condition that the dolphins are not harmed.

For the past 13 years, Mr Andrade has helped more than 600 kids for free, with a range of conditions from Down’s Syndrome to cerebral palsy in the city of Novo Airão on the Rio Negro.

Born without arms, Leonardo Araujo began swimming with wild pink dolphins in the Amazon when he was seven. At the time he was unable to walk, but now, aged 21, he just passed his driving test.

Video by Gibby Zobel