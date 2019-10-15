Attack on Mexican police convoy leaves many dead

Media player
Attack on Mexican police convoy leaves 14 dead
Fourteen police officers have been killed and three injured in a shooting in Mexico.
A group of heavily armed men fired at the officers and set their vehicles on fire.
The men are believed to be from a powerful criminal group, the Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel.
15 Oct 2019
