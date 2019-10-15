Footage shows debris from Brazil building collapse

Media player
Brazil building collapse: Footage shows debris in Fortaleza
Local news footage shows the debris after a seven-storey residential block collapsed in north-east Brazil, killing one and trapping more.
15 Oct 2019
