Troops on streets of Chile's capital amid unrest

Soldiers in armoured personnel carriers have confronted protesters in the Chilean capital, Santiago, amid protests sparked by a metro fare increase.

Demonstrators erected barricades and set buses on fire while others protested by banging pots and honking car horns.

The protests have broadened to reflect general discontent about the high cost of living in one of Latin America's wealthiest but also one of its most unequal countries.

On Saturday, President Sebastián Piñera suspended the fare rise.