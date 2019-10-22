Clashes in Bolivia during disputed vote count

Video

Violence has broken out on the streets of Bolivia as President Evo Morales appeared set to win re-election in controversial circumstances.

Protesters clashed with police in La Paz and other cities, as they vowed not to recognise the result.

Counting was halted on Sunday as it looked as if the vote was heading towards a second-round run-off. But after it resumed on Monday, the electoral board released new data suggesting that the president had enough votes to win outright.