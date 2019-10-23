Criticism of Brazil's 'slow' response to oil spill
Brazil oil spill: Government's 'slow' response condemned

Oil has mysteriously washed up on more than 200 beaches in Brazil, but environmental groups say the government isn't taking the issue seriously.

Now Brazil is deploying an additional 5,000 troops to help in the clean-up of the vast oil spill. The cause of the spill is still unknown.

  • 23 Oct 2019