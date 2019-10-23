Violence and detentions in Chile amidst austerity protests
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Violence and detentions in Chile amidst austerity protests

Chilean President Sebastián Piñera has announced reforms aimed at ending days of protests which saw over a dozen people killed and thousands detained.

The protests were sparked by a rise in metro prices but grew into a wider movement about austerity and injustice.

  • 23 Oct 2019