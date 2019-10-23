Media player
Violence and detentions in Chile amidst austerity protests
Chilean President Sebastián Piñera has announced reforms aimed at ending days of protests which saw over a dozen people killed and thousands detained.
The protests were sparked by a rise in metro prices but grew into a wider movement about austerity and injustice.
23 Oct 2019
