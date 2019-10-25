Protests in Bolivia over election result

Video

Protests were held in Bolivia's capital, La Paz, on Thursday after President Evo Morales was declared winner of Sunday's election.

The results were announced amid claims of vote rigging by the opposition.

Demonstrators chanted: "This isn't Cuba, neither Venezuela. This is Bolivia and Bolivia should be respected."

International observers have called for a second-round vote to be held.

