Chile's 'historic' protest march

Chile protests: Aerial footage of protest march
An estimated one million people peacefully marched in Santiago on Friday 25 October against inequality.
Santiago's governor said it was a "historic" moment for the country, which has seen days of protests.
Protesters also took to the streets in every major Chilean city.
Read more: One million join peaceful march for reform
26 Oct 2019
