This is not Cuba or Venezuela, say Bolivians

Thousands of people protested in the Bolivian capital, La Paz, on Friday against the controversial election result that gave President Evo Morales a fourth consecutive term.

Demonstrations were held in other cities after election authorities confirmed Mr Morales as the winner of last Sunday's vote.

Claims of vote-rigging were made after the count was interrupted for 24 hours, but Mr Morales has denied meddling in the election.

Second-placed candidate Carlos Mesa has called for a second-round vote as have the US, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and observers from the Organization of American States (OAS).