Centre-left win Argentine election
Argentina election: Alberto Fernández wins Presidency

Alberto Fernández has been elected president of Argentina, beating the centre-right incumbent, Mauricio Macri.

It means a return to power for Argentina's centre-left and the prospect of protectionist policies that contrast with Mr Macri's free market approach to Argentina's economic crisis.

Mr Fernández has vowed to play things safe financially.

  • 28 Oct 2019
