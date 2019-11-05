Chilean President Piñera 'will not resign'
Speaking to the BBC President Sebastián Piñera has said he will not resign despite the mass anti-government protests.

The demonstrations were originally triggered by a now-suspended rise in the price of metro fares in Santiago.

Protesters are now marching to express their discontent over a wide variety of problems.

  • 05 Nov 2019
