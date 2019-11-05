Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Chilean President Piñera 'will not resign'
Speaking to the BBC President Sebastián Piñera has said he will not resign despite the mass anti-government protests.
The demonstrations were originally triggered by a now-suspended rise in the price of metro fares in Santiago.
Protesters are now marching to express their discontent over a wide variety of problems.
05 Nov 2019
