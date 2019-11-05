'I won't resign'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Chilean President Piñera 'will not resign'

Chilean President Sebastián Piñera says he is committed to remaining as president despite the mass anti-government protests.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 05 Nov 2019