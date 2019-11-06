US Mormon family visits scene of deadly ambush

Video

Shocked relatives have visited the scene where suspected drug cartel gunmen killed nine members of a US Mormon family in northern Mexico.

Some family members wept as they saw the burned-out and bullet-riddled vehicles in which the three women and six children died.

Dramatic testimony has since emerged from survivors of the gun attack. The motive is still unclear.

Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard, who visited the area to co-ordinate the investigation, told reporters the killings were "an atrocity", adding: "It is something that Mexico cannot allow."