Bolivian police protest against President Morales

Bolivia protests: police join opponents of President Morales
Police have joined protests in several Bolivian cities over the disputed re-election of President Evo Morales.
Protesters gathered outside police buildings, chanting such things as: "Police, our friends, the town is with you."
The move comes after more than two weeks of deadly protests against the president, who is accused of rigging last month's election to secure a fourth term in power.
09 Nov 2019
