From poverty to politics: Meet ‘Brazil’s AOC’
She grew up on the outskirts of Sao Paolo, Brazil, surrounded by drugs and violence, losing her own father to addiction as a child. But against all the odds, Tabata Amaral became a congresswoman last year aged just 24.

  • 12 Nov 2019