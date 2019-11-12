Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Evo Morales arrives in Mexico City after fleeing Bolivia
Former Bolivian president Evo Morales has arrived in Mexico City, saying he was forced to flee his country because his life was at risk there.
He resigned on Sunday amid protests over a disputed election result.
After getting off the plane he gave a brief news conference.
"While I have life I'll stay in politics," he said. "The fight continues - all the people of the world have the right to free themselves from discrimination and humiliation."
12 Nov 2019
