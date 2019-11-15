Media player
Bolivia crisis: Morales 'should face justice' if he returns
Bolivia's interim president, Jeanine Áñez, tells the BBC her exiled predecessor, Evo Morales, should face prosecution if he returns to the country.
Mr Morales fled to Mexico after being asked to stand down by the military following a disputed election result last month.
She says he is breaking the conditions of his asylum by continuing to engage in politics.
15 Nov 2019
