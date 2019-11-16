Tear gas fired as Bolivia clashes escalate

Media player
Bolivia crisis: Tear gas fired as clashes escalate
At least five people are reported to have been killed in central Bolivia in clashes between supporters of former President Evo Morales and security forces.
A doctor in the city of Sacaba said most of those killed and injured had bullet wounds, according to the Associated News agency.
Bolivia's authorities have not yet reported any deaths in the city.
16 Nov 2019
