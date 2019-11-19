Chile protests continue into second month

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Chile protests: Thousands clash with police
Thousands of demonstrators took to the streets of Santiago as unrest entered a second month.
Riot police used tear gas and rubber bullets against protesters who threw Molotov cocktails.
Twenty-two people have died and more than 2,000 have been injured since the protests broke out in October.
There have been accusations of police brutality and human rights violations, prompting the United Nations to send a team to investigate.
