'Extraordinary' moment of Scharnhorst's discovery
SMS Scharnhorst: 'Extraordinary' moment of wreck's discovery

The search for the sunken German warship SMS Scharnhorst began five years ago, on the 100th anniversary of the Battle of the Falkland Islands during World War One, but was not successful at first.

  • 05 Dec 2019
