Two cruise ships collide in the Caribbean
Two cruise ships have collided in the Caribbean.
The crash, between two Carnival ships, happened in the port of Mexico's island of Cozumel.
The stern was crushed on the Carnival Glory - a vessel 952ft (290m) long.
No serious injuries have been reported.
20 Dec 2019
