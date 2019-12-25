Wall of fire in Chile's Valparaíso

Media player
Valparaíso wildfire: Dozens of houses destroyed in Chile
At least 120 houses have been destroyed by fast moving forest fires in the Chilean city of Valparaíso, prompting a mass evacuation.
All the city's firefighters have been deployed to tackle the fires in the Rocuant and San Roque areas.
25 Dec 2019
