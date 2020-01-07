Brazil woman rejoices at new face

Video

A Brazilian woman who lost an eye and part of her jaw to cancer is getting a new face thanks to a digitally engineered prosthesis.

Denise Vicentin developed a facial tumour 30 years ago. It was removed twice, but it returned in a malignant form two decades later.

Researchers at Paulista University in São Paulo use a low-cost method to make facial prostheses. They say it requires none of the expensive equipment used in conventional techniques - only a computer and a smartphone.