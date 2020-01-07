Chaos as Guaidó breaks through police cordon

Media player
Venezuela crisis: Juan Guaidó forces his way into National Assembly
In dramatic scenes, Venezuela's opposition leader Juan Guaidó has forced his way into the National Assembly building after being stopped by troops. The incident occurred as his rival for the position of parliamentary speaker held a session inside.
07 Jan 2020
