Popocatépetl: Mexican volcano's spectacular eruption caught on camera
Mexico's Popocatépetl volcano erupted on Thursday with a dramatic show of lava and a cloud of ash and rocks that reached 3,000m (9,800ft) into the sky.
No-one was hurt. Popocatépetl is an active stratovolcano, 70km (43 miles) south-east of the capital, Mexico City.
Its name means "smokey mountain" in the indigenous Náhuatl language.
10 Jan 2020
