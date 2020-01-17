Pyrotechnics warehouse explosion caught on camera
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Mexico pyrotechnics warehouse explosion caught on camera

An explosion at a pyrotechnics warehouse in Mexico has killed at least two people, officials say.

CCTV captured the moment of the blast near Mexico City at around 13:30 local time (19:30 GMT) on Thursday.

Authorities ordered the evacuation of some 600 residents from the community of San Pedro Laguna, near the site of the explosion.

  • 17 Jan 2020
Go to next video: Mexico fireworks blast kills dozens