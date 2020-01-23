Media player
Colombia's president on Venezuela's Maduro: 'He's a war criminal'
Speaking to the BBC's Mishal Husain in Davos, Iván Duque has called Venezuela's President Nicolás Maduro "a war criminal".
A staunch opponent of Mr Maduro, the Colombian president says free elections and an economic reactivation plan are the only way "Venezuela can see light at the end of the tunnel".
23 Jan 2020
