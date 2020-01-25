Brazil dam collapse - one year on
Video

Brumadinho dam collapse - one year on

Elias Nunes was in his truck when the Brumadinho dam collapsed one year ago.

After narrowly escaping with his life, Nunes tells the BBC what he remembers of the disaster which killed 270 people.

  • 25 Jan 2020
